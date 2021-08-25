Hugh Jackman shocks fans with a selfie alongside formerly estranged mother

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman recently turned to social media and shared a loving snap alongside his formerly estranged mother and left fans gushing in the process.

The actor shared the photo on Instagram and even captioned it with the words Mum.

In the snap, the duo could be seen sharing a tender moment as Jackman lovingly held his hand over his mother’s shoulders in a grey hoodie and black pants.

In the post, his mother had on a blue velvet coat, black pants, and black shoes, and a beaming smile directed towards her boy.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Jackman has always been open by his estranged relationship with his mother who left when he was 8-years-old and allegedly broke her promise to reconcile with his father at the time.



During a past interview with People magazine, the actor was quoted saying, “My anger didn't really surface until I was 12 or 13. It was triggered because my parents were going to get reconciled and didn't. All those years I'd been holding out hope that they would.”