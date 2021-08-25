Prince William, Kate Middleton parenting moves on Prince George ‘clashing’ with royal tradition

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting choices for Prince George are reportedly at clash with royal tradition and is reportedly causing friction within the royal household.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Joe Drake and during his interview with Royally Us he claimed, “The whole news topic this week has been about William and Kate raising the future king of England in modern times, I'm not sure if sending him to boarding school equates to him being raised in modern times.”

“That's not going against boarding school, I feel for me as someone who went to public school, that it's a really unique experience that I think you can learn a lot from, but I'm not sure if that works with the generation below us, the Prince George's of the world. I think it might be better for him to have a different education.”

“I don't know what that would entail though because I do think him going to some random school may be tough because he's the future king.”