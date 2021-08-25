Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost not comfortable sharing baby boy's pictures yet

The 'Black Widow' star and SNL comedian are making sure that their new baby is ‘out of the public eye'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are wary of sharing the pictures of their little boy with fans.



It looks like the fans of the couple would have to wait a little more to catch a glimpse of their newborn son.

An insider told E! News that the couple, especially Johansson, has been very careful about whom they trust from their inner circle regarding their baby.

The Black Widow star and SNL comedian are making sure that their new baby is ‘out of the public eye,’ and the source added that they won’t share pictures of the baby anytime soon.

The source also revealed that the duo has been ‘incredible parents’ to the little one so far, along with Johansson’s daughter Rose, who has been an ‘amazing big sis.’

Scarlett shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.