Travis Scott all smiles following Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumours

Travis Scott seems to be in an elated mood these days which comes to no surprise seeing that he and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner are reportedly expecting their second child.

The rapper was recently spotted hanging out with friends and in the photos snapped by paparazzi, the Highest in the Room hit-maker was smiling from ear-to-ear while he was on the phone.

The 30-year-old was looking cool and casual in black pants, a yellow shirt with neon sneakers.

As per an insider, Kylie and Travis were over the moon and "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer” about their pregnancy

"They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the source shared earlier.

"They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited."

Take a look:



