Iggy Azalea refutes romance rumours with Tristan Thompson: 'Don't know that man'

Iggy Azalea became increasingly concerned about her fake romance buzz with Tristan Thompson.



Responding to the same, the Australian rapper took to Twitter and wrote, "Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I've literally never met a DAY in my life ...Like….Y'all are really that bored?!?! S--- is very, very weird behavior."

When another Twitter user referenced Thompson by name in the replies, Azalea quoted the tweet and added. "Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON."

Azalea then went on to crack a few jokes about the situation but ultimately said she was frustrated over what was going on.

"Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I'm a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by [expletive], so I'm actually annoyed," she wrote.

Azalea is a mom to 15-month-old Onyx Kelly, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti, 24.