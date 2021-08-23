Kylie Jenner's family rallying around her as she gears up for baby's birth

'Kylie Jenner's family helping her prep. She basically is already set,' a source said

Kylie Jenner's family is providing her immense support as she gears up to welcome her second child.



As for her daughter Stormi, she is elated to become a big sister.

"Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Kylie told E! News.

"She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," the insider added.

They continued, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Meanwhile, the makeup mogul's family is rallying around her during her pregnancy.

"Everyone in the family is so excited," the source told E! News, "and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."

Another source close to Kylie told E! News that she and Travis "are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," adding, "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited. Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."