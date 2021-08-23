Chadwick Boseman remembered by wife Simone at Stand Up to Cancer event

Leeward paid homage to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year after a secret battle with colon cancer

Simone Leeward, wife of late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, has delivered an emotional performance in his honour at the Stand Up to Cancer Event.

Leeward paid homage to her late husband, who passed away last year in August after a secret battle with colon cancer.

Anthony Anderson began the tribute by reflecting on the life of the Black Panther star, saying: "Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years.”

"The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them,” he went on to say.

Anderson then introduced Leeward to the stage, who performed I’ll Be Seeing You.

"Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone,” he said.



