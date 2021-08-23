James Corden gets berated over ‘rude’ behaviour towards fans

British comedian James Corden is catching flak once again after users on social media brought to light his alleged rude behaviour towards the public.



Former staffers of The Late Late Show opened up about their unpleasant experiences working with the talk show host who supposedly showcases a colder side to people when off-camera.

The host along with his team members took to Reddit for a Q&A session, urging users to ‘Ask us anything’.

Corden's original Reddit post has now received over 1,100 comments and most of them seem to exposing the Brit’s alleged hostile behaviour.

“I saw a league of their own filming live, threw multiple tantrums over minor things at the production staff, with him being incredibly rude to them, which made the other regulars seem very awkward like it was usual, between each take the other celebs would be chatting amongst themselves – bantering about, James was glued to his phone,” one user alleged.

“At the end of the filming people got up to go get pictures with James and he massively kicked off shouting at people to go away and to go back to their seats and the few he did let have pictures with he was moody,” they went on to say.

“Seeing him like that made me realise everything you see of his on TV is a complete persona,” they added.

Another user wrote: “Every time an askreddit post comes up asking about [expletive] celebrities, your name inevitably comes up. How do you respond to this? Are any of these anecdotes true?”