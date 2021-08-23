Prince Harry causes stir in gloating after US move: ‘We won the revolution’

A columnist jokes Prince Harry’s move to the US has sparked a major round of gloating among the general public.



This claim has been made by Culture writer for the NBC News’ opinion section, Patricia Grisafi.

In her new piece titled The Harry and Meghan Netflix deal proves Hollywood, and America, won the revolution, she detailed Prince Harry’s ‘revolution’.

“Hundreds of years after revolutionaries made the case for the supremacy of the American system and decades after Hollywood began to beam its influence farther and wider than the British Empire ever did, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex swapped life in the British royal family for a multiyear deal with Netflix.”

“The couple are writing a new chapter in the age-old American story of reinvention and self-determination by announcing that they are rejecting the British monarchy for the stuff of American dreams.”

“But in choosing to relocate to America, Meghan and Harry are saying it's more desirable to take a chance in America and be Hollywood producers than to remain in the British monarchy.”

“Harry and Meghan are embracing the American lifestyle, with its opportunity to remake yourself as well as create content — not just be content. The fact is that Harry and Meghan are more in control of the royal story than anyone back in the UK.”