Prince Harry ‘loses alpha male’ status to Meghan Markle: ‘She wears the trousers’

Experts warn Meghan Markle is the one “wearing the trousers” in the family since Prince Harry has ‘lost status’ as the alpha male.

This claim has been made by broadcaster Danny Kelly and during his interview with GB News he was quoted saying, “I don't dislike him, I don't like him but with Harry, I'm slightly disappointed because she (Meghan) definitely wears the trousers in the relationship.”

He also claimed, “He's not an alpha male, he used to be an alpha male, he no longer is... jumping out of helicopters with machine guns.”

“Now he's in the background waving through a window while Meghan does this two-minute video which was self-publicity by the way because the book she's trying to sell was being used to prop up the camera.”

Before concluding Mr. Kelly added, “I don't think that people are disliking of her for anything but I think they've gone totally woke.”