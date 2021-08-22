Lady Louise Windsor has become ‘another daughter’ to Queen Elizabeth

Lady Louise Windsor has reportedly become ‘like another daughter’ for the Queen.

This claim has been made by royal expert Ingrid Seward and during her interview with The Telegraph she was quoted saying, “They were the grandchildren that they saw the most.”

“While the older ones were seen less frequently, this little girl was there every weekend.”

“Windsor was always Edward’s favourite place, even before his marriage. They live nearby and because the Queen is so fond of Sophie, they spent a lot of time at the castle.”

Ms. Seward also went on to detail the bond the Queen shares with her granddaughter and added, “Around the time of Lady Louise’s birth, the Queen took Sophie very much under her wing. She is like another daughter to the Queen; they remain extremely close.”

“There are shades of the young Elizabeth. There is something about her – a capability. She’s obviously a very gentle young woman.”

“Remember Princess Eugenie’s wedding, when she was a special attendant – she was very sweet and helped the little bridesmaids and her dress blew up. But she handled it really well.”