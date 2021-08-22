Britney Spears gets her dogs back after dog sitter takes them away over health concern

Britney Spears got her dogs back after they were removed from her home, according to a report.

The dogs were removed from the Toxic singer’s home two weeks ago when a housekeeper noted that they were very sick and took them to a vet.

According to TMZ, one of the dogs was allegedly on the brink of death with both being seriously ill and dehydrated.

The dogs are said to require a special diet with one having problematic digestive issues.

The state of the dogs concerned the housekeeper who noted that the pooches were regularly given table scraps for food.

Upon their medical examination the vet expressed concern to which Britney’s dog sitter decided to care for the dogs instead of taking them back to the singer’s home.

However, the move concerned that singer and made her believe that her father Jamie Spears took the dogs amid their batter over her conservatorship which led her to accuse the housekeeper.

The housekeeper alleged that Britney then struck her in the arm after their exchange.

However, since then Britney has got her dogs back while the housekeeper is said to no longer be working for her, the outlet reported.