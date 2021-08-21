Royal family advised against allowing Prince Andrew to keep patronages

Allowing Prince Andrew to keep patronages would risk serious damage to monarchy, said a royal expert while commenting on the rape allegations against the Duke of York.



Royal correspondent Richard Palmer on Saturday said "Allowing Andrew to keep patronages after refusing to cooperate with legal inquiries would risk serious damage to the monarchy."

He added, "It was my understanding earlier this week that Prince Andrew would lose all of his patronages eventually but the wheels often turn slowly at the palace."

US prosecutors probing the activities of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein consider Prince Andrew a person of interest in the investigation.

Investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators, the source said. As a person of interest he is viewed at least as a potential witness.

Earlier this month, Virginia Giuffre, who has said she was abused by Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew in Manhattan federal court. Giuffre alleges Andrew forced her to have unwanted sexual intercourse at Maxwell's London home.

Andrew has denied the allegation