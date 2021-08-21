Nora Fatehi dance video ‘Chhor Denge’ breaks the internet: Watch

Nora Fatehi dance video ‘Chhor Denge’ breaks the internet

Bollywood actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi’s dance video Chhor Denge has crossed 360 million views on YouTube within six months of its release.



The Dilbar girl has won the hearts of the fans with her killer dance moves in Chhor Denge by music duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

The dance video also features Ehan Bhat.

The video has received over 360 million views since it was released on February 4, 2021.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to celebrate the 360 million milestone and posted the video shared by her fan with just ‘wow’ in the caption.

The video has resurfaced on social media and gone viral on the internet.

Nora, who is an avid social media user, recently also crossed 31 million Instagram followers.