Demi Lovato says they might identify as transgender in the future

American singer Demi Lovato has shared that they may one day identify as transgender.



During her recent interview with The 19th, the former Disney star said that even though they currently identify themself as non-binary, this may not remain the same in the future.

“There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life,” they said during the interview.

“Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify,” Lovato shared.

The Sonny with a Chance actor came out as pansexual in May this year, adding that they were non-binary.

They also revealed that they felt the need to hide their identity while they were in a heterosexual relationship with ex-boyfriend and actor Max Ehrich.

“I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé,” they said.