Britney Spears accused of assaulting her housekeeper over dogs

Days after Britney Spears' father agreed to step down from his 13-year role as conservator of his daughter estate, a longtime housekeeper of the singer has accused her of assaulting her during a a disagreement of the treatment of her dogs.



Celebrity website TMZ reported that Britney allegedly slapped the housekeeper's phone away from her grasp after she took one of her dogs to the vet.

The report said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the alleged incident which is said to have occurred on Monday at Britney’s house.

The housekeeper reportedly told the cops that she took one of the singer’s dogs to get checked out because she claimed she wasn’t happy with how the pet’s wellness.

Upon her return, she alleges that she and Britney got into a disagreement about the pup’s health, leading to the Stronger singer knocking the housekeeper’s phone right out of her hands.

Britney and her team told the publication that the housekeeper’s making it all up and that ‘the case will go nowhere’.



The singer, who posts frequently on social media, made no immediate comment.

