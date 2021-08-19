Alex Rodriguez reveals how his daughters are doing post Jennifer Lopez split

Rodriguez said he believes in focusing on the positive things in life, rather than the challenging ones

The retired MLB player told Entertainment Tonight he believes in focusing on the positive things in life, rather than dwelling on to the challenging ones.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he told the outlet on Tuesday.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" the 46-year-old sports broadcaster added.

"So I'm in a great place," he revealed. "I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward...mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

In an Instagram post on his birthday last month, Rodriguez stressed on how grateful he is.

"I'm feeling so grateful today," he wrote. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."