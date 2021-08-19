 

Britney Spears will 'absolutely' make a return to stage, claims Sam Asghari

Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is hopeful that she would soon return to the stage to mesmerise music lovers.

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has been a huge supporter of the Free Britney campaign and says the singer will "absolutely" make a return to the stage.

The 27-year-old   dropped a hint that all fans of the singer will want to hear - she may be back on stage soon.

Asghari revealed that the 39-year-old pop sensation may make a return to the big stage in the near future even after the star herself had previously appeared to rule it out.

