Ed Sheeran shares cryptic post to spark speculation of his new album

Ed Sheeran has reportedly sparked speculation that a new album could be on the way as he teased he has ‘big news’ to announce.



The singer's latest single Bad Habits has spent seven consecutive weeks at number one on the UK Singles Chart.



The 30-year-old musician, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest single Bad Habits, shared a cryptic teaser across social media, revealing he will be livestreaming an important announcement tomorrow.

Shehzad wrote: ‘Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news x.’

The image shows a black and pink butterfly, wrapped in a cocoon, in front of a red and black-splattered background.

Ed Sheeran's excited fans are trying to work out what this means exactly, the image could allude to a possible album or single artwork.