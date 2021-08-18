Meghan Markle slammed for ‘always wanting to run everything’

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for always wanting to ‘run everything’ over Prince Harry’s head.

This claim has been brought forward by GB News Kirsty Gallacher. She started the conversation to unearth the real reason Meghan Markle added her statement in Prince Harry’s Afghan response.



She claimed, “She always wants to run everything. She thinks she knows better. She was very angry the Palace didn't listen to her ideas about modernization within the first few weeks she was there.”

“She knows a great deal, she also talks globally. I reread something...you have to read through the lines sometimes. She said 'those with global influence should advance humanitarian dialogue at the UN'.”

For those unversed with the original statement, it read, “When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not.”

“It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together. To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting a number of organizations doing critical work.”

“We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.”