Hilary Duff shares first glimpse of How I Met Your Father

Fans of How I Met Your Mother can rest easy as the show’s sequel How I Met Your Father is in production.

Hilary Duff, who is starring in the sequel, took to Instagram to share the first photo from the studio, making it apparent that the show is indeed in the works.

She is pictured sitting alongside Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell and Brandon Micheal Hall.

"Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment…. #himyf," she teased fans on the photo caption.

Furthermore, her cast mates too shared the same snap of the group on their respective social media handles.



