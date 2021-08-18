Daniel Craig, 007 star, has no plans to leave massive fortune to his children

Superstar Daniel Craig, who shares a daughter named Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and a daughter with his current wife Rachel Weisz, has no plans to leave his massive fortune to his children.



Craig, in a new interview with Candis magazine, insisted he wouldn’t be leaving his kids his movie millions.

"I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is, ‘Get rid of it or give it away before you go,” the 007 star said.

As a result of Daniel Craig's prolific film career and turn as spy agent James Bond in five 007 movies, the dashing star is estimated to be worth approximately $160 million (£116 million).