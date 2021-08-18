Halle Berry thrown into hot water by MMA fighter

Hollywood's A-lister Halle Berry is in hot water as MMA fighter Cat Zingano has sued her.

The 39-year-old former UFC fighter has moved the court with a complaint against the 55-year-old actress. In her lawsuit, the resented fighter stated that Halle Berry has approached her with an offer for a role in her upcoming film, Bruised as she saw some parallels between the script and the fighter's life.

Bruised is a sports drama film, which Berry both starred in and directed. The film premiered globally at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2020. Netflix will release it on November 24, 2021.

Cat Zingano, in the meantime, declined a professional offer for a UFC fight so that she could perform in the film, Bruised, said the fighter. Cat Zingano said the fight was crucially vital for her fighting career as she could land a title fight also.

She said in her suit that UFC also allowed her the break after she informed the fighters' body about her commitment to the showbiz industry.

However, Halle Berry later took back her offer for a role, arguing that "only UFC fighters could participate," the lawsuit stated. Disappointed to get a role in a Hollywood movie, Cat Zingano has joined Bellator MMA.