Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, says husband Colin Jost

American actress Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost confirmed that she is expecting her first child with him.



"We're having a baby, it's exciting," the 39-year-old comedian-writer of Saturday Night Live Jost reportedly said during a stand-up performance over the weekend at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, according to PageSix.

Scarlett Johansson sparked pregnancy rumours when she avoided several mega-events for her big Marvel film Black Widow in early July, prompting speculations that she was expecting.



The 36-year-old Black Widow actress already has a six-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, with her ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac.



Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first became involved in 2017 after she hosted the long-running variety show.

They were first seen kissing in May and appeared publicly together for the first time in December.

He proposed to her in May 2019 with a marvellous 11-carat light brown diamond ring valued at $450,000.

Although their wedding plans were thwarted by the pandemic, they have decided to hold an intimate ceremony in October 2020 at the actress' home in Palisades, New York.

The following weekend, Jost returned to work and flashed his wedding ring, and the wedding was confirmed via Meals On Wheels' Instagram account, which posted a photo of the couple.