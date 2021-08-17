Jada Pinkett Smith gets new tattoo: 'I’m starting to build my sleeve'

Jada Pinkett Smith is all ready to cover herself in ink.

The 49-year-old talk show host turned to her Instagram on Sunday and gave her fans a glimpse into her new tattooed sleeve featuring a large deity.

“I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!,” she wrote. “Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without.”



Friends including Priyanka Chopra dubbed her tat 'beautiful'.

Pinkett Smith debuted her first tattoo, featuring a lotus, with daughter Willow Smith in May.