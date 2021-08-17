Justin Bieber 'convinces' wife Hailey Bieber to start a family

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber posed alongside his wife Hailey Bieber in the family snaps as he returned home for his sibling’s birthday.



The music sensation enjoyed a wholesome family weekend in Canada last week, sharing photos from the quality time with his loved ones on Instagram on Monday.

The 27-year-old singer also dropped the news that he would be releasing new music soon.

Justin looked dashing in a funky patterned blue shirt as he posed with his family including his father Jeremy. The singer captioned the images: ‘Ma familia,’ ‘Happy birthday bay,’ adding a heart eyes emoji.



He looked happy with his model wife Hailey Bieber as he posed with his baseball cap backwards on his head in front of an open field under a blue summer sky with fluffy white clouds.



Justin Bieber posted a video of himself performing at the Freedom Experience, 1DayLA’s COVID-19 service event that took place in Los Angeles in July.