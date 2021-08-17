 

Justin Bieber 'convinces' wife Hailey Bieber to start a family

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber posed alongside his wife Hailey Bieber in the family snaps as he returned home for his sibling’s birthday.

The music sensation enjoyed a wholesome family weekend in Canada last week, sharing photos from the quality time with his loved ones on Instagram on Monday.

The 27-year-old singer also dropped the news that he would be releasing new music soon.

Justin looked dashing in a funky patterned blue shirt as he posed with his family including his father Jeremy. The singer captioned the images: ‘Ma familia,’ ‘Happy birthday bay,’ adding a heart eyes emoji.

He looked happy with his model wife Hailey Bieber as he posed with his baseball cap backwards on his head in front of an open field under a blue summer sky with fluffy white clouds.

Justin Bieber posted a video of himself performing at the Freedom Experience, 1DayLA’s COVID-19 service event that took place in Los Angeles in July.

