Meghan Markle’s inner Hollywood training ‘blasted monarchy like a hurricane’

Meghan Markle’s past in Hollywood reportedly took the royal family by surprise and ended up ‘hitting them like a hurricane’.



This claim has been made in the 2021 documentary titled, Secrets Of The Royal - The Markles vs. The Monarchy.

In it, royal commentator Ashley Pearson claimed, “I think Meghan’s Hollywood background would have hit the Royal Family like a hurricane.”

This is not the first time the Duchess’ inability to assimilate into a British way of life has been brought forward.

Some tell-tale signs began seeping through photos and interviews shortly after the couple tied the knot.

Shortly thereafter the duo wore their hearts on their sleeve and detailed every painful aspect of royal life in a 10-day Africa tour.

At the time the Duchess admitted firsthand “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable.”

”So that was made really challenging and then when you have a newborn… especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed.”