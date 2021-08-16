 

Bella Hadid still feels 'embarrassed' by racy red dress moment at Cannes Film Festival

Entertainment

Web Desk
Monday, Aug 16, 2021
Next Story >>>
Bella Hadid still feels embarrassed by racy red dress moment at Cannes Film Festival

Supermodel Bella Hadid revealed she still feels a little 'embarrassed' by the racy red dress she opted for  a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2016.

Gigi Hadid's sister hit headlines when she stepped out in a crimson silk Alexandre Vauthier number with thigh-high split at the French movie event.

 In a video for Vogue Life in Looks series, she confessed she remained uncomfortable about the attention the outfit received.'

Bella Hadid still feels embarrassed by racy red dress moment at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid said: "So, this is apparently a very iconic red dress moment. I was nervous in this dress, I look very sexual and all these things. I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of make-up on and nervous about this slit. "

More From Entertainment

Latest News