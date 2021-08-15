Britney Spears gets candid about weight loss as dad agrees to step down from conservatorship

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears got candid with her fans about weight loss, saying she was 'happier' when she was 'heavier'.
The 39-year-old pop star opened up about losing weight a day after her father Jamie Spears decided to step down as conservator of her estate, seemingly ending a bitter legal battle with his daughter.
Britney last month launched a bid to remove him from the controversial 13-year guardianship that she said amounted to "abuse."
The Crazy singer turned to Instagram and shared close-up photos of her face, flaunting her slimmed look.
Britney Spears says in the caption of the post, “It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs first ... then my stomach ... then my face … and that's when I know I’ve actually lost weight!!!!”
“When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it… In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth!!!!”
“I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it's weird cause I think I was happier !!!!,” the pop singer further said.
“Oh well ... sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know!!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!,” she concluded.