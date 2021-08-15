Ashley Graham, husband Justin Ervin celebrate 11 years of marriage

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin marked 11 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a sweet photo of them with a note professing her love for the filmmaker.

"I have loved you immensely for 11 years. and I'll love you for 100 more. you are my forever. happy anniversary my Justin," she wrote.

Justin too marked the occasion in a post on his Instagram Story as he posted a throwback photo of him and his wife from their 2010 wedding.

"11 years ago we said, 'I do...,'" he wrote. "Thank you for being my best friend, my closest confidant, the mother of my children and my bride. I love you @ashleygraham."

The couple, who welcomed their first child in January 2020, recently announced that they are pregnant again with their second child.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," she captioned a maternity photo taken by her husband.



