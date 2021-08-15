Prince Harry, who fought against Taliban, will share his thoughts on debacle in Afghanistan?

Royal experts in the UK are wondering whether Prince Harry would react to US abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan amid reports that the Taliban have taken control of major cities.

The Duke of Sussex, who is married to former US actress Meghan Markle, is currently living in Los Angeles after stepping down from his royal duties.

As political commentators criticise the US for "hasty" drawdown, Prince Harry has chosen not to comment on the situation in Afghanistan.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer on Sunday said, "It’s only a matter of time before someone writes a story professing to know Prince Harry’s thoughts on the debacle in Afghanistan."



He added, "I suppose. I’d be surprised, even now, if he publicly voiced criticism of the US-led abrupt withdrawal, ensuing chaos, and waste of troops’ lives."

Prince Harry said in 2013 that he killed Afghan insurgents during sorties against the Taliban while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan where he was a gunner in Apache attack helicopters.

The Taliban had said they would do its utmost to kidnap or kill Harry during his tour, and an Afghan insurgent warlord labeled him a drunken “jackal” out to kill innocent Afghans.







