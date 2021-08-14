Royal family ‘utterly perplexed’ by Prince Andrew’s silence over assault case

Prince Andrew’s decision to maintain a stance of silence over allegations of rape and assault has deeply ‘perplexed’ the royal family, leaving them with ‘no clue’ of what’s going on.

According to a source close to The Sun, “There are serious questions within the Royal Family about the Duke’s legal strategy.”



“No one outside Andrew’s immediate team has a clue what’s going on — there’s absolute silence. It may be legally correct, but to the outside world, it’s disastrous, beyond parody.”

The insider concluded their interview by admitting, “Everyone around the Royal Family is utterly perplexed and staggered that the Duke has been brought to this position.”

Prince Andrew’s shocking approach has also been addressed by Dame Cressida Dick, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

During her interview with LBC previously, she made it clear that despite the Duke’s legal strategies, there is “no one who will ever be above the law” in Britain.