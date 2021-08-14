Priyanka Chopra cosies up to her hubby Nick Jonas on a romantic date in London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' latest lunch date suggests that they can't keep their hands off each other even after 3 years of their marriage as their honeymoon phase still looks in full effect.

Nick and Priyanka looked in romantic mood as they were all over each other Thursday during a group lunch date at Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill.

Priyanka's mom Madhu, who sat right next to her daughter during a lunch date, could not even stop the actress from hugging and kissing her singer hubby.



Jonas and Chopra, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in December, were looking like a newlywed couple who fully enjoys honeymoon phase.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had great fun during their outing and felt no hesitation as to open their arms for each other during a lunch at a restaurant in London.