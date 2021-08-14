 

Priyanka Chopra cosies up to her hubby Nick Jonas on a romantic date in London

Saturday, Aug 14, 2021
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' latest lunch date suggests that they can't keep their hands off each other even  after  3 years of their  marriage as their honeymoon phase still looks in full effect.

Nick and Priyanka  looked in romantic mood as they  were all over each other Thursday during a group lunch date at Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. 

Priyanka's mom Madhu, who sat right next to her daughter during a lunch date, could not  even stop the actress from hugging and kissing her singer hubby. 

Jonas and Chopra, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in December, were looking like a newlywed couple who  fully enjoys  honeymoon phase.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka  Chopra   had great  fun during their outing and  felt no hesitation as to open their arms for each other during a lunch at a restaurant in London.

