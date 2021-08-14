Thomas Markle accuses Prince Harry of ‘teaching’ Meghan Markle lies

Thomas Markle has released an interview, accusing Prince Harry of ‘teaching’ Meghan Markle lies during the course of their relationship.



It all began when a GB News host asked Thomas Markle if he thought Meghan lied during her interview with Oprah.

There he was quoted saying, "She lied. She's been lying for years. Lying about the archbishop? How can you say 'we've been married three days before we got married? Her lies are so obvious, I don't know why she says them."

During the course of his interview, he also alleged that Prince Harry is the culprit that taught his daughter how to lie since ‘she never used to before. “This is since Harry. Harry has influenced it."

At the time Mr. Markle concluded by adding, "Meghan and Harry are attacking the world. Attacking his 95-year-old grandmother is unforgivable.”

"It's embarrassing they are doing this, it's embarrassing for them to be telling me a few years ago to 'never talk to the press, but then they spend hours on a show with Oprah."