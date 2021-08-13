Britney Spears lawyer calls out Jamie Spears’ ongoing ‘reprehensible attacks'

Britney Spears’s lawyer hits back at Jamie Spears for launching “ongoing shameful, reprehensible attacks” against the singer.

The lawyer, Matthew Rosengart gave his take to The Hollywood Reporter.

He started by saying, “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

The lawyer also promised to launch a “vigorous investigation” into Jamie’s conduct towards the singer for the last 13 years and admitted, “In the interim, rather than making false statements and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step down immediately.”