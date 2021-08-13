Cameron Diaz touches upon the reason behind exit from Hollywood

Diaz revealed ever since she quit it became easier for her to manage life

Cameron Diaz opened up about her exit from the movie industry at the peak of her career.

During an appearance at Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, on Thursday, Diaz revealed ever since she quit it became easier for her to manage life.

"Why did Cameron Diaz step away from the world of acting?" Hart, 42, asked. "What is it that motivated you to stop?"



Diaz responded, "When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time," other parts of you have "to sort of be handed off to other people."

The actress went on to add that she realised after turning 40 that there were "so many parts of my life ... that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing."

"It's fun to do, I love it. I love acting," she said, adding later in the conversation that she wanted to incorporate more simplicity into her every day.

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she explained. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself." After the change, Diaz told Hart, "I feel whole."

After she quit, Diaz started focusing on the aspects in her life she previously wasn't paying attention to, like meeting husband Benji and welcoming their daughter, Raddix.