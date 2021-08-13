Kit Harington hilariously pins blame of ‘dad dance’ on son

Kit Harrington hilariously pins blame of ‘dad dance’ on son

Kit Harington recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the real reason he even has a dad dance, to begin with.

The actor tickled ribs during his interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

At first, he started by dishing his honest thoughts on the dad dance he’s developed during the course of his son’s life and admitted, “In the future, I know he's gonna mock me about it, and I'll be like, 'It's your fault'.”

He even addressed the excessive amount of advice new parents receive and admitted, “So much advice. Anyone who's a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it.”

“And it's all useless. It's all useless. It's stuff like, 'It's gonna be great, you're gonna love it, what a wonderful thing'.”

“No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you've not interviewed, who doesn't know any of your house rules, and then you fall in love with him so you can't kick him out. That's basically parenting, I think.”



