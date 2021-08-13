Eminem's adopted child comes out as 'non-binary,' changes name to Stevie

In a video shared last week, Stevie said there has been a change in their pronouns too

Eminem's adopted child has come out as gender fluid and non-binary, while revealing plans to change their name to Stevie.

The 19-year-old has been posting a number of TikTok videos with the hashtags #nonbinary and #bi since earlier this year.

Set to a Labyrinth song from the TV show Euphoria, Stevie Laine posted a slideshow of pictures of them over the last few years, which started with the caption, "Watch me become more comfortable with myself."

They captioned the first batch of photos, in which they sported longer hair, with their old name, writing ‘Whitney, she/her’, before their pronouns changed to ‘she/they’.

Stevie then changed their name, before announcing they used ‘all pronouns’.

In the video caption, they wrote, "Forever growing and changing <3" and added the hashtags #genderfluid and #bi.

Stevie’s friends and followers came forth showing immense support to them after their announcement.