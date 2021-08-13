Britney Spears near to win conservatorship case as her father surrenders

Britney Spears is seemingly heading to the victory in historic case as her father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as the pop star's conservator, according to new report.



As per the legal documents, "Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court."

"In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears."

Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement: "We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed.

"It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms Spears and others."

It comes amid shocking report of threats to Britney Spears’ conservatorship judge Brenda Penny. Police are reportedly monitoring death threats being made to the judge after her recent decision to deny the request from Spears’ new lawyer Mathew S Rosengart to expedite a hearing.

Britney Spears, in a court appearance last month, said she wanted her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse and removed from the legal agreement that has controlled her life for more than 13 years.

Jamie Spears has largely controlled her life since 2008, when she was placed into a conservatorship following some difficulties with her mental health.