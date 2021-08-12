 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 12, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Release of film featuring Tom Hardy delayed

The release of  superhero sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"  has been delayed by   nearly a month to mid-October as the United States grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters on Thursday.

The news agency reported that the movie starring Tom Hardy as the Marvel Comics character will now debut in theaters on Oct. 15 instead of Sept. 24, Sony Pictures said via email.

Hollywood studios have been shuffling their schedules throughout the pandemic but had hoped for a moviegoing rebound in the autumn.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a rise in infections in the United States, raising concern about whether audiences will feel safe sitting in cinemas.

The original "Venom" movie in 2018 took in more than $850 million at global box offices.

