‘Friends’ actor David Schwimmer addresses Jennifer Aniston dating rumors

\Award winning actor David Schwimmer recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his rumored relationship with Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.



For those unversed, this rumor began gaining traction after a source hinted at a possible fling between the duo to Closer magazine.

However, both actors have stayed mum over the speculations, until today.

In a candid chat with The Sun, Schwimmer got candid and admitted that there was “no truth” to the rumors.

Fans can see Friends light up the small screen once more on HBO Max’s reunion special.

During one of the reunion episodes, Schwimmer left fans star struck when he admitted to having had a ‘major crush’ on Aniston during season 1. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen.”

He also claimed, “We were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”