Prince Andrew's case can spark a US-UK diplomatic row: report

Prince Angdrew's alleged sexual assault case is sparking fears of a diplomatic row between the UK and the US, UK's Daily Express quoted an Italian newspaper as saying.



Citing an atrile published by " Il Giornale" , the report said the lawsuit for the alleged sexual assault of a minor against Queen Elizabeth's son could mean the end of the Royal Family and trouble for the special relationship between the US and the UK.



Prince George has been accused by Virginia Giuffre of raping her when she was she was a minor.



As the new allegations against emerged against the senior member of the royal family, he was seen visiting his mother in Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the monarch is spending her summer vacations.

Neither Prince Andrew nor the royal family has publicly commented on the allegations .



