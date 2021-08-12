 
close
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 12, 2021

Kim Kardashian says she started having 'more confidence' because of Kanye West

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 12, 2021

The KKW beauty founder said it was Kanye who taught her how to have more confidence

Kim Kardashian lavished praises on ex-husband Kanye West for restoring her faith in herself.

The KKW beauty founder said it was Kanye who taught her how to have more confidence. 

On Wednesday's episode of the We Are Supported By... podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kim said, "I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."

She added the she "used to be such a people pleaser" but has since learned the importance of "just being myself first," regardless of what other people think.

"You don't have to please everyone," Kim said.

"As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you," she added. "That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

More From Entertainment

Latest News