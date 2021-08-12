Prince William blasts Harry for 'putting fame before family'

The Duke of Cambridge said Harry put fame before his own family in the Oprah Winfrey interview

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, William isn’t a big fan of what he sees as major changes in Harry since the Sussexes relocated to California, and thinks that “success and Hollywood have gone to his head.”

In July, Harry and William reunited to unveil Princess Diana's statue on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The insider claimed William was eager to talk to Harry before the event, but the Duke of Sussex “refused” as he didn't want to be “bossed around.”



Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield, who runs the website To Di For Daily, told the Mirror that she does not see the two brothers reuniting anytime soon. She said: "I am still not convinced that there is a looming reconciliation."