Prince Andrew's scandal worries Prince Charles and William

Prince Charles and William are reportedly worried that Prince Andrew's legal crisis may overshadow Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and damage reputation of monarchy.



The senior royals are reportedly concerned about Prince Andrew's legal crisis as it emerged it could overshadow the monarch’s historic event.

According to media outlet the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have doubts about the way such serious allegations have been dealt with by the Duke of York and his legal team.

It seems to be worth considering that days after Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s attorney in the US began civil proceedings accusing Andrew of ‘rape in the first degree’, sexual battery and sexual abuse, there has been no reaction from the 61-year-old royal's camp.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and strongly maintained his innocence. However, Prince Charles and William both reportedly fear the scandal could damage the reputation of the monarchy.