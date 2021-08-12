Pakistan announces squad for Test series against West Indies

— AFP/File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday announced the 19-member Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies that is set to begin tomorrow.

"It has been agreed to release Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz so that they can return to Pakistan and spend quality time with their families," skipper Azam said during a press conference via video link.



The skipper said: "This will also give them a few extra days to relax, regroup and recharge for the commitment ahead, which commences with the series against Afghanistan."

In the 17 Test series played between the two teams, Pakistan enjoy a 6-5 edge over the West Indies. However, the West Indies have a clear 4-1 lead over Pakistan in the eighth series played in the Caribbean.



In the last meeting between the two sides in 2016-17, Pakistan ended their win drought in the Caribbean by clinching their first-ever Test series victory by 2-1.

Pakistan Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mahmood.