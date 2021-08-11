Beyoncé announces plans to drop ‘healing’ new music for the renaissance

Beyoncé has finally dropped plans to release new music for an incoming musical “renaissance”.

The singer broke the news during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar and was quoted saying, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

“One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”