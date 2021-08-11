Beyoncé addresses fears of around ‘messing up’ in early Hollywood landscape

Award winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé recently weighed in on the added pressure that is associated with black artists in Hollywood.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid over it all during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

There she was quoted saying, “I felt as a young Black woman that I couldn’t mess up. I felt the pressure from the outside and their eyes watching for me to trip or fail. I couldn’t let my family down after all the sacrifices they made for me and the girls.”

“That meant I was the most careful, professional teenager and I grew up fast. I wanted to break all of the stereotypes of the Black superstar, whether falling victim to drugs or alcohol or the absurd misconception that Black women were angry.”

Before concluding the star also went on to say, “I knew I was given this amazing opportunity and felt like I had one shot. I refused to mess it up, but I had to give up a lot.”