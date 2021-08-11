‘Gilmore Girls’ star talks about working with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

US actress Melissa McCarthy, who is best known for her role as Sookie St. James in comedy series Gilmore Girls, has opened up about working with royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Melissa recently appeared in a video for Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s 40X40 campaign for her 40th birthday.

Melissa posted the video on her Instagram handle and also wished her ‘friend’ Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday.

She wrote in the caption “Happy Birthday Meghan. Today is my friend Meghan’s 40th birthday (you know, The Duchess of Sussex!).”

“She called to ask me to contribute 40 minutes of mentorship to support women reentering the workforce. I think it went...well?,” she further said.

In the two-minute video Melissa jokes about a possible Suits reunion and getting matching tattoos before finally discussing Meghan’s 40×40 initiative.



Later, talking to Access Hollywood, Melissa praised Meghan for doing something for others to celebrate her birthday.

“They (Meghan and Prince Harry) were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring,” McCarthy said.