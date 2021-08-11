Kim Kardashian sends love to Kylie Jenner on her 24th birthday

Web Desk

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a sweet birthday note for sister Kylie Jenner, who turned 24 on Tuesday, August 10.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared stunning throwback and childhood photos with Kylie to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote “Kylie baby 24 karat gold birthday today!!! @kyliejenner you really have a heart of gold and a soul of platinum! I am so proud to be your sister.”

“You always stay so true to yourself always and it’s so admirable to watch you grow up being the best mom. Celebrating you today and always. I love you,” Kim Kardashian continued.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kylie’s fans also took an opportunity to wish her on the special day and dropped lovely messages.